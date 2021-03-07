Republican NY Senator & Democratic Assemblyman, both from our region, call upon Gov. Cuomo to step down

Two of the New York legislators representing our coverage area in Albany have now publicly called upon Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. One of the lawmakers is, like the governor, a Democrat, while the other is a Republican.

Democratic Assemblyman Billy Jones represents the Assembly’s 115th District, which includes all of Clinton County and all of Franklin County. In a statement emailed on Sunday, he wrote:

“I have consistently been on record indicating my grave concern over the allegations against Governor Cuomo and have stated that if this impedes the ability to execute his responsibilities, then he should step aside. With increasing allegations, it is clear he can no longer effectively carry out his duty. The Governor needs to resign for the good of New York State.”

Republican Sen. Dan Stec represents the 45th District, which encompasses all of Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County, among other areas. He called upon Cuomo to step down a week ago, writing in a statement on February 28:

“Governor Cuomo should resign.



“The federal investigation into the nursing home scandal, threatening a state lawmaker and now credible claims of sexual harassment by two former female staffers are all very troubling. They all tie into the governor’s notorious reputation of being a self-serving bully intent on abusing power and discrediting anyone who dares to challenge him. He can’t be trusted to lead.



“He can’t appoint his own investigator either, as he is trying to do. That isn’t how justice in America works. The accused does not get to select who investigates them. Cuomo should have nothing to do with it.



“For weeks, Democrats in the Senate have been blocking our efforts to end the governor’s emergency powers. They’ve blocked legislative subpoenas to investigate the nursing home death cover-up. One party rule isn’t working in Albany. I can’t imagine what more is needed for the leadership to take a stand on behalf of the families of people who died in nursing homes and the victims of sexual harassment.



“Three things need to happen this week: take the governor’s emergency powers away, issue subpoenas to put people under oath who were involved in the nursing home cover-up and an independent investigator should be named. Or, Cuomo should resign because he can’t lead.”

The Assembly and Senate did end up voting this week to take Gov. Cuomo’s pandemic-related emergency powers away. The governor has said he plans to sign the measure into law.

Cuomo once again said on Sunday that he will not resign. Since late February, several former aides have made public accusations that he sexually harassed them. The governor is also being criticized following the recent discovery of undercounting of coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes.