SWANTON, Vt. – Vermont State Police and several other rescue groups spent Monday evening searching for two snowmobilers that went missing near Shipyard Road.

One individual was found alive and transported to a hospital shortly after 9 pm. As of early Tuesday morning, the other person is still missing.

Temperatures hovered around zero degrees as search crews on snowmobiles combed through the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.