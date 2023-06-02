Milton, VT – A man who was fishing fell into the Lamoille River Friday night and died. Police and firefighters responded to the area around Peterson Dam around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a person in the water.

Multiple Milton Fire, Rescue Police vehicles responded. A man was found dead in the water and removed by the Milton Fire Department. According to Milton Police, a preliminary investigation shows the man slipped into the river while fishing.

Police say more information will be released after the man’s family has been notified.