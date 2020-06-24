Rescue crews search for missing boater near Red Rocks Park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Dozens of rescue personnel are canvassing a section of Lake Champlain near Red Rocks Park in search of a boater who went missing early Tuesday evening.

Six people were reportedly in a boat near the southwest corner of Red Rocks Park, and four ended up in the water just before 6 pm. It isn’t yet known how they strayed from the boat.

Colchester Technical Rescue was able to rescue two individuals, and a Coast Guard rescue team later found an additional boater underwater. They began resuscitation efforts, but the individual’s condition is unknown.

Six local fire and rescue groups responded to the incident, and were later joined by the Vermont State Police Scuba Team. Late Tuesday night, the scuba team was still out searching after other rescue personnel had ended operations for the day.

The southwest corner of Red Rocks Park is a popular cliff jumping destination, and South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis said early reports indicated someone had jumped in the water just before the six boaters lost control. He emphasized that report and any other factors that may have caused the incident remain unconfirmed.

“Because the people on the boat all knew each other, had close familiar ties with each other, it’s really difficult to get accurate information right now,” Chief Francis said. “Two of them are out with Colchester Technical to try and get an exact location.”

The boat was reportedly upright and functional when rescue personnel arrived.