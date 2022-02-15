Morrisville, VT — The North Country Animal League got a delivery of five rescue dogs on Tuesday afternoon, including two, Justine and Nana, who were rescued from the dog meat trade in South Korea.

This is the first time the NCAL is doing an international rescue. “So moving them away from the epicenter of where the dog meat farming is controversial is critical in saving their lives,” said Jamie Dutil, Director of Operations and Medical Care for NCAL. “A lot of Americans think it’s really popular for Asian countries to consume dog meat and it’s really a fading tradition, it’s not that common.”

Justine and Nana might take some extra time to warm up but both seem eager to find a permanent home. “Nana is very timid, which is not uncommon. Justine is a little timid as well but will come out of her shell is what they reported, and she loves to snuggle when she gets to know you.”

Humane Society International is working to shut down South Korea’s dog meat trade by setting up the hundreds of dog meat farmers in the country with humane and more profitable enterprise and by rescuing the thousands of dogs stuck in these farms so they can be treated and adopted out in places like Vermont. “Closing up the farms has been a really powerful tool and it shows that this is an industry that is on its way out.”

Since 2015, Humane Society International has rescued over 2,500 dogs. “We are hoping to provide that source of rescue for those dogs because there is not the same level of adoption culture like we have here in the U.S.,” says Kelly Donithan, Director of Global Animal Disaster Response for Humane Society International.

The other three dogs, Roger, Janis, and periwinkle, were rescued from a large-scale neglect case in Texas.

If you are interested in adopting any of the dogs, contact the North Country Animal League.