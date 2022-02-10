Morrisville, VT — On Tuesday, February 15, the North Country Animal League will be receiving five rescue dogs from the Humane Society of the United States’ headquarters in Maryland. Two of the rescue dogs, Justine and Nana, were rescued in South Korea from the dog meat trade. The other three dogs, Roger, Janis, and Periwinkle, were rescued in Texas from a large neglect case where 40 dogs were found in chain-link kennels.

The NCAL typically prioritizes local intakes but has been operating under a ‘compassion has no borders’ philosophy, especially since Vermont has a high demand for pet adoptions. Since 2010, the NCAL has rescued nearly 3,000 dogs and cats from overpopulated shelters in the South, as well as from other dangerous situations.

“National and international animal transport programs connect areas of need with places of opportunity,” said Tracy Goldfine, NCAL Executive Director. “As long as Vermonters continue choosing adoption, NCAL plans to keep our doors open to receive transport vans filled with rescue pets. We are proud to participate in these rescue efforts by providing a kennel and a second chance to those pets who were at high risk of euthanasia only because of where they were born.”