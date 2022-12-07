Many people have plans to get together for the upcoming holidays, but some doctors say, keep gatherings smaller with respiratory viruses spreading. Covid-19 and RSV are still lingering, and the flu has yet to reach its peak. The CDC is again encouraging masking.

Some may notice friends and family members have gotten sick after Thanksgiving. The Vermont Department of Health’s Covid-19 Epidemiologist John Davy says, “we are seeing an increase in all respiratory viruses across the board.”

“With all the masking and the social distancing, as hard as that was on us socially and as a society, it made it really hard for these respiratory diseases to thrive,” he adds.

Doctors urge people to take the necessary precautions to stay safe from diseases. Dr. Rebecca Bell, a pediatric critical care physician with the UVM Medical Center notes, “I think families can have a fun and busy holiday season; I think just taking a few extra precautions can be really helpful.”

She recommends staying home when you’re sick, staying updated on vaccines and boosters, cover your cough, and keep up with hand hygiene to stop the spread of viruses. She also says RSV season has already peaked, but the flu is slowly reaching its peak. According to Dr. Bell, only a third of Vermonters have received their flu shot.

“We were so busy with respiratory viruses this season, even before Thanksgiving, we’re continuing to see that trend,” she says.

“Influenza A is on the rise, we know it’s going to get busier and busier. It’s not too late for people to get their flu shot.”

Looking ahead to the December holidays, public health professionals want people to spend time with loved ones after they couldn’t for nearly two years.

Davy says, “we know a lot of people are going to be traveling, we know a lot of people will be spending time indoors with folks they don’t know or don’t often see, so we would expect to see an increase in circulating disease out there.”

He encouraged gathering with friends and family safely. Doctors have also said that flu season started early this year, seeing more cases rise before the typical start to the season. Davy says flu season usually ends in May.