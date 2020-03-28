Restaurants and VSP adjust to new take-out alcohol rule

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, Governor Scott has allowed restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages to go. With many businesses who are non-essential, having to close their doors.

However, businesses like brewery’s and distilleries have gotten creative in order to stay relevant. Lawson’s Finest Liquids has opened a drive thru, so people can still come and purchase products from them.

“We’ve been adapting on the fly, and figuring what we need to do to get people beer jumping at that change and doing what we need to do,” says assistant manager, Mark Leopold.

But they have had a little bit of time to perfect it, as they took it upon themselves to get a head start on this. Leopold says that, “seeing the writing on the wall with what was happening in other states, and if we were going to continue to get beer into people’s hands, at a time when people really seem to want beer. That we would all have to adapt to the changing climate that we are at now.”

Recently, I spoke with Sergeant Riggen, from the Vermont State Police, about how they have been handling this new trend.

“I don’t know that we would say that the state police has relaxed with our definitions of what would be an open containers. But certainly we would trust that Vermonters would do the right thing. Which is that if they are traveling with say, a sealed sippy cup that’s a mixed drink of some sort. That we trust that you not drink while you are driving. That’s critical,” says Riggen.

Riggen adds that if you have bottles of beer or wine, that they remain sealed or corked, and secured in the back of your car.