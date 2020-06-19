Restaurants, Stores and other Businesses will soon be able to open to 50% capacity

Starting next Friday, Restaurants, stores and other venues in the tourism and hospitality sector will be able to be at fifty percent capacity.

“We’re going to see an increase in sales, it’s going to be good for the staff, you know can go back to making some money again. I can add more employees cause i’ll have more, you know patrons in the building.” says Jason Forester, General Manager of McGillicuddys Five Corners in Essex.

In his news conference Friday, Governor Phil Scott said for an indoor setting a max of 75 people will be allowed, and outdoors a maximum of 150 people. For many businesses this is long overdue and they are happy to be moving in the right direction.

“Its exciting that we can open up at 50%”, says Jonnaca Place, Front of House Manager at The Lighthouse Restaurant and Lounge. “Seeing as we’ve been waiting, the restaurants, all of them suffer at 25%, it doesn’t allow you to do much. So it’ll be a huge increase, which is awesome.”

But some restaurants say with a small staff and only a week to get things in order, doubling their capacity will pose a whole new set of challenges. “Obviously, it’s hard with a small staff right now to be able to go up to 50%. But hopefully, everybody will be ready to come back and step up,” says Place.