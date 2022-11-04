WHAT ARE THE TOP RACES?

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is seeking a second term against Republican Don Bolduc, who unsuccessfully ran for the state’s other Senate seat two years ago. Chris Sununu, the son of a former governor, is hoping to become the second governor in state history to win a fourth term against Democrat Tom Sherman, a state senator and physician.

In New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, 25-year-old Republican Karoline Leavitt will become the youngest woman in Congress if she denies Rep. Chris Pappas a third term. In the 2nd District, Rep. Annie Kuster is seeking a sixth term, running against Republican businessman Bob Burns.

Polls close town-by-town at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

HOW DO GRANITE STATERS VOTE?

There are 238 voting districts in the state. Same-day, in-person voting is the norm. Absentee voting is permitted if the voter has an approved excuse. Absentee votes are counted after polls close and merged/reported with the same-day vote.

New Hampshire is a purple state, with Republicans in charge at the state level, Democrats at the federal level and both sides looking to at least hold serve. Democrats have held all four seats in Congress since 2017, and the state has voted for Democrats in the last five presidential elections. Republicans, meanwhile, control the governor’s seat and the Legislature.

WHAT’S CHANGED SINCE THE PANDEMIC ELECTION OF 2020?

In 2020, when absentee voting was allowed for anyone with concerns about COVID, about a quarter of the vote came in that way. Those rules are no longer in place.

WHAT ELSE IS ON THE BALLOT?

The ballot includes two questions. One, which is required to be asked every 10 years, asks whether a constitutional convention should be held. Voters overwhelmingly rejected the idea in 2012. The other question concerns whether to remove a reference to county registers of probate from the Constitution, effectively eliminating the position.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW THE RESULTS?

In the past few cycles, vote counting in New Hampshire has been slow, especially in major centers such as Nashua and Manchester. Results for the governor’s race are expected to come in early in the evening, but the remaining top of the ticket calls may be delayed. Race calling is expected to continue into Wednesday and there may be recounts triggered by U.S. House races.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections