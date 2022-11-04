ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The final push is on in the race for the U.S. House seat from New York’s 21st Congressional District, as incumbent Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik and Democratic challenger Matt Castelli prepare to square off on November 8.

Stefanik, chair of the Republican House caucus, is running for a fifth term.

“We are energized.,” she said. “The outpouring of support from Republicans, Independents and Democrats across this district is extraordinary.

The 21st District is the largest in New York, spanning 15 counties from the Thousand Islands to the Saratoga region. The 21st was mostly unchanged after statewide redistricting earlier this year, so Stefanik has been campaigning in familiar places.

“The vast majority of the North Country is still in New York’s 21st Congressional District,” Stefanik said. “I just had a meeting with Advocate Drum, and the fact that Fort Drum continues to be in this District is so, so important given my role on the House Armed Services Committee and the fact that I’m the leading National Advocate for Fort Drum.”

Stefanik says addressing inflation, lowering energy prices, supporting local farms and helping Fort Drum are her top priorities. She said her experience since she was first elected to the 21st District seat in 2014 speaks for itself.

“I’m the only candidate who stands for Upstate and North Country values, whether it’s my A-plus record on the Second Amendment, whether it’s my strong record standing up for small businesses. People see what single-party Democrat rule has brought us in Albany and in Washington and it has failed and caused a crisis in this country, which is why you’re seeing so many people look to the Republican party and Republican candidates,” she said.