Becca Balint became the first woman and first openly gay person to be elected to Congress from Vermont.

Phil Scott easily defeated progressive activist Brenda Siegel to win a fourth two-year term as governor of Vermont.

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch turned back a little-known Republican challenger to win the Senate seat being vacated by Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Charity Clark made history in Vermont, as well, becoming Vermont’s first female attorney general.

