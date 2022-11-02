Vermonters have two statewide ballot questions to answer November 8. You’ve likely heard all about the constitutional amendment to guarantee reproductive freedom, but what about the other?

The 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution put an end to slavery more than 150 years ago. But some exceptions remain in constitutions around the country – including Vermont’s.

Proposal 2, a ballot amendment to the Vermont Constitution, would prohibit any form of slavery in the state. If it passes — and there has been no vocal opposition — the Green Mountain State could be the first in the nation to constitutionally abolish slavery.

“This really gives us a unique opportunity to take a stand as Vermonters to say this institution that we’ve inherited is morally reprehesible,” Debbie Ingram, a former state senator and the lead sponsor of the legislation behind Prop 2 in 2019, said.

Vermont is the only state that has a constitutional provision that actually permits involuntary servitude. Proposal 2 would repeal language that says persons could be held as servants, slaves or apprentices with the person’s consent or “for the payments of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like.”

Peter Teachout, a longtime professor of constitutional law at Vermont Law School, contributed to the writing of Prop 2. He says Vermont’s Constitution eliminated slavery in the state with it’s opening lines that “all persons are born equally free and independent.”

“Our constitution makes that crystal clear,” he said.

Teachout said that slaves have not been bought and sold in the state since 1777. However, white migrants to Vermont used to bring and possess slaves without punishment. An 1802 Vermont Supreme Court case set a precedent that once a slave crossed into Vermont, their bounded contract would be null and void.

But, he says, we are still seeing the effects of the 25 years before that precedent was established. “I think over the long term maybe contributed to what people today called systemic racism,” Teachout said. “People could begin to associate those slaves that are illegally brought and possessed in the state with people of color.”

While some historians don’t want to see a change to Vermont’s founding document, both Ingram and Teachout think a vote in favor of Prop 2 would send a national message.

“It’s a kind of statement we’re making that says we are against racism, we’re against the history of slavery,” Teachout said.