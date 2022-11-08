FILE – Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore is seen in this Aug. 26, 2022 file photograph during a rally hosted by the Democratic National Committee in Rockville, Md. Moore faces Republican Dan Cox in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Democrat Wes Moore’s victory has led to a flip of the governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Moore’s competition included candidates such as David Lashar, of the Libertarian Party; Nancy Wallace, of the Green Party; and David Harding, of the Working Class Party.

“When I was an Army captain and led soldiers into combat in Afghanistan, we lived by a simple principle: Leave no one behind … Real patriotism means bringing people together,” Moore told the crowd during his victory speech. “It means lifting each other up and improving each other’s lives.”

Moore’s running mate was Aruna Miller, who made Maryland history by becoming the first immigrant to win the lieutenant governor’s office. Miller, who immigrated from India, also is the first Asian-American elected statewide.

Out of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Governor Larry Hogan is term limited.