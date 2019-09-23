Retired Hartford High teacher, coach remembered

HARTFORD, VT – The Hartford community is mourning the death of 71-year old Luna Ricker who passed away Saturday at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Those who knew her say she will be deeply missed.

“A few people that when a town is lucky enough, if we lose them, they are not replaceable,” said Hartford High School Principal Nelson Fogg.

Ricker spent 42 years at Hartford High School as a coach, an athletic trainer and a physical-education teacher. Heather Scudder, a phys-Ed teacher at Hartford High, said Ricker “was the glue that held everyone together.”

Fogg remembers her as someone would be there for you no matter what.

“When you’re beat up and you need bandaging whether it’s physical or spiritual she was the person that provided that bandaging,” said Fogg. “For like I said, it wasn’t just me. It was thousands of kids.”

Those who knew Luna say she not only had an impact on the high school, but on the community as a whole.

“It’s rare in a town that you can go out in a town and say anyone’s first name only and everybody knows who you are talking about,” said Fogg.

Many said she will be remembered for her kind heart and selfless personality.

“She took very little credit for anything, yet she did so much,” said Athletic Director Jeff Moreno.

Heather Scuddder said, “The kindness that she gave every kid. She paid it forward for so many.”

Some call her a servant to the community.

“The bar that she set to serve her community will be an impossible one for any of us to attain,” said Fogg.

In 2018 after her retirement, a door in the back of the school was dedicated in her honor.

“The Luna door is where we or all the athletes since I’ve been in middle school we have been lining up at the Luna door to go to our games,” said a senior at Hartford High School.

The area is now memorialized.

“She will be remembered and memorialized here. But it’s beyond Hartford high school. It’s the community of Hartford lost a real original unique human being,” said Fogg.

Information regarding services are tentative and will be updated as Local 22 and Local 44 has more information.