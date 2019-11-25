Ri Ra Santa 5K Run to support Camp Ta-Kum-Ta

The 8th annual Ri Ra Santa 5k will fill the streets of Burlington on Sunday, December 2nd.

Nearly 2,000 Santas will be present taking part in the event which goes to support Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, a non-profit organization that aims to provide a safe, loving place where children from Vermont and New York who have, or have had, cancer.

Runners from across New England and Canada will be present as the race kicks off at 10:00 a.m. outside of Ri Ra Irish Pub on Church Street. All race participants will receive a Santa suit, finisher medal and a free hot breakfast.

Executive Director, Patrick Gallivan, along with Event coordinator , Morgan Vasseur, joined the Morning Brew to share some insight on what this years festivities will look like.

For more information, click here.