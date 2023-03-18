A man from Richford will be in court Monday afternoon on charges of threatening another person’s life with a gun while a child was present.

Vermont State Police say he’s Dennis Reidy II, 28. They got a call from Jay Road in Richford shortly before 6:00 p.m. Friday about a possible assault in progress. Troopers accuse Reidy of attacking another person and threatening that same person’s life with a gun in front of a child.

He’s charged with domestic assault, criminal threatening and committing a crime in the presence of a child. Police say the alleged victim has served Reidy with a relief from abuse order.