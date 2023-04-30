A Richford man is recovering from minor injuries after crashing his lawnmower into a car Sunday afternoon.

The crash took place shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Green Avenue in Richford. Karl Barnes, 69, was heading north on a riding mower, on his way down a steep slope.

Vermont State Police say that as Barnes approached the intersection with Province Road, he couldn’t stop and crashed into a passing car. He reportedly told police that the mower’s brakes failed.

Barnes was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans; there was no indication Sunday evening if he was still hospitalized. Four people were inside the car, none of whom were hurt.