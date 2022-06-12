A motorcyclist from Richford has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last Monday.

Vermont State Police said Sunday night that Nathan Tatro, 32, died on Friday at UVM Medical Center. He’d been in critical condition following a crash on Route 78 in Swanton.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. Monday, Tatro appeared to have rear-ended a box truck that was waiting to turn left onto Jonergin Drive. He was thrown from his motorcycle onto the roadway, where an oncoming dump truck hit him.

Troopers said Tatro did not appear to have been driving while impaired by alcohol or other substances. They’ve asked potential witnesses to call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.