The town of Richmond had already been under a boil-water notice prior to Thursday evening’s severe weather. However, that order has been extended for at least ten days.

Richmond’s water pumping station flooded on Tuesday. The staff at Hatchet, a restaurant and bar, has boiled the water all of their customers have drunk since then.

“You know, it’s a little more work all around for everybody,” Gabriel Firman, the owner of Hatchet, said Thursday evening. “But everything’s so fresh here. We’re just trying to stay open.”

Firman said he and the employees are trying their best to keep a sense of perspective. Even though the boil-water extension will remain in effect through at least Sunday, July 23, he says it helps to keep in mind the situation is only temporary.

“This industry in particular is rife with challenges, so put this on the list of another challenge,” Firman said “It’s not anything that we’re not going to get through.”

Richmond Town Manager Josh Arneson and other town officials learned Thursday morning that the boil-water notice would need to be extended. Basic test results for their water system following this week’s massive flooding should be available sometime on Friday.

“Assuming those all come back with acceptable levels, then we can hook the pump back up to the system and begin re-supplying the system,” Arneson said. “But because this is a flooding event, there’s risk of other contaminants in the water, so they wanted to get some additional testing done — and those tests take up to ten days to finish up.”

Arneson said he’s grateful that town employees have been working around the clock since Monday to prepare for, and respond to, the flooding.

He also notes that anyone who needs a fresh water supply can come to the town offices on Bridge Street.

“Right now, in response to the boil-water notice, residents have been starting to stockpile water in front of the Town Center,” Arneson said. “There’s cases and cases of water out there already.”

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and FEMA have both offered to help. Arneson said both agencies will likely be able to supply Richmond with pallets upon pallets of additional bottles, possibly as soon as Friday.