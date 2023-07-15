Richmond has lifted its boil-water notice eight days earlier than initially expected.

It had been in place since Tuesday, when the town’s pumping station flooded. On Thursday, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation told Richmond officials the notice had to be extended for at least ten days.

The delay came about because that’s how long the DEC and the town expected certain necessary test results to come back. Those results came back on Saturday, and they were clear.

Richmond officials are asking everyone to conserve water through the weekend as the town’s reservoir re-fills.