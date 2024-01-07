A Richmond man is being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town in connection with an alleged assault that reportedly included gunfire.

The Colchester Police Department accuses Joshua Genalski, 20, of attacking a woman and injuring a child at a home on Porters Point Road a few minutes before 1:00 Saturday afternoon. He’s charged with aggravated domestic assault, child cruelty and committing a crime in the presence of a child.

Investigators say Genalski ran away before they arrived. The Burlington Police Department helped them search for him, and a BPD officer found Genalski near the scene shortly after 1:00.

Colchester officers add that one of the people involved in the incident shot a gun outside the home before anyone could respond to the initial call. They didn’t say who the shooter was, noting that they’re still looking into the gunfire.