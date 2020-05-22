Richmond teachers take to the streets to salute students

RICHMOND, Vt. – With about two months since many teachers have seen their students’ one-on-one, staff at Richmond Elementary School decided to put together a parade on wheels, to say hello to their students and families.

“Cheering each other on, spreading positivity and happiness is what’s going to get us through this difficult time. We just need to be together and even from a distance. We just want to spread smiles and happiness,” one teacher said.

Many cars were covered in signs, honking their horns as they drove.