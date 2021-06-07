Rise in lumber prices impact building costs for Vermont homes

From remodeling a new room, to adding a new deck to your yard, the price of lumber provides a big sticker shock.

At Rice Lumber in Shelburne, the prices of lumber have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic.

“I would say lumber is up 400%,” David Carroll, owner of Rice Lumber said.

Carroll said demand is high, but they are still receiving materials every week.

“Every week our prices go up unfortunately,” Carroll said.

The Federal Legislative Director at the National Association of Home Builders Alex Strong said the increase affects housing affordability on a nationwide scale.

“The additional cost to construct a home based purely on the increased cost of lumber, in this case it is adding about $36,000 to the cost to construct a single family home,” Strong said.

At Lauries Certified Construction in Colchester, the phone rings non-stop for people wanting to remodel their home.

“When you are sitting at home with nothing else to do, I think people are looking around thinking I really want a new kitchen, or I really need that garage,” Laurie Goldsmith, owner of Lauries Certified Construction said.

Goldsmith said it’s hard to keep wood in stock as the prices rise.

“But the last month or so got really crazy, out of control, and now they are starting to come back down a little,” Goldsmith said.

The company has five crews working on different sites every day, but she is still in desperate need of employees and all materials.

“It doesn’t matter what it is, from a little piece of trim for a tub kit to two by six, you have to order way ahead of the time that you need the lumber,” Goldsmith said.