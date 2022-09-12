As food prices rise for consumers, food banks are also dealing with their own challenges. September is Hunger Action Month, and the Vermont Foodbank says it is a time when collective actions and voices can elevate the fight against hunger here in Vermont and throughout the country.

While people at home may be noticing the cost of food on the rise, it is no surprise to the Vermont Foodbank.

“We really like to give people eggs that are grown here in Vermont,” said Carrie Stahler, Government and Public Affairs Officer for Vermont Foodbank. “The cost for those eggs now costs us 63% more than it did about a year ago.”

Stahler says they are also seeing fewer donations come in. “Whether that is shelf stable canned food or boxed food or fresh food like produce and meat and cheese a lot of those things were reliably coming into our system regularly and now it’s not as reliable, and we are having to fill that gap by purchasing more food.”

The food pantry at Feeding Chittenden feeds over 2,000 households monthly.

“It’s indicative in just the times that we are living in and just how expensive everything is from rent to gas to utilities and usually the food is the first thing that is cute oftentimes that is what we hear from the people that we serve,” said Anna McMahon, Major Gifts and Communications Manager for Feeding Chittenden.

Given the culturally diverse community in Burlington and Winooski, Feeding Chittenden purchased more culturally relevant food. “Because of rising food prices, that absolutely impacts our ability to do that but it is something that we stand by and want to continue to do because we believe in increased choice and making sure people have the kind of food that they need.”

McMahon wants to let everyone know they are welcome. “These places are here and they are here to support folks, regardless of your background.”

Feeding Chittenden serves a hot meal every day, Monday through Friday from 9 am to 1 pm, and grab n’ go meals from 1 to 3 pm.