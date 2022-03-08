Gas prices around the country are rising rapidly and as of today, the average cost per gallon in Vermont has reached $4.18. Vermonters have reported seeing prices range from $4.29 to $4.39 at gas stations over the last couple of days.

Tom Vanmeter or Montpelier believes the costs will impact daily travel plans. “Well it’s pretty expensive,” said Vanmeter. “Is this going to affect your travel or driving now? Of course, it costs twice as much to go anywhere now.”

Karen Bogert who is in Vermont visiting her grandson from Juno, Alaska, says she’ll re-think things. “I will limit my driving because of the increase in costs.”

In his news conference on Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott said this situation emphasizes our need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. “So that we don’t have to rely on the Russias of the world and the Middle East, or any other country for that matter,” said Governor Scott. “We should be able to stand on our own two feet.”

AAA reports gas has risen by 40 cents in the last month and $1.20 in the last year. Dan Goodman, Manager of Public Affairs for AAA Northern New England says it’s hard to tell just how high prices will go. “Vermonters are waking up to increasingly high gas prices,” said Goodman. “As of today, Vermonters are paying an average of $4.18, which was ten cents more than yesterday. All signs are pointing that consumers are going to continue to see increases at the pump.”

Goodman notes that a way that drivers can save gas is to drive more efficiently. “So when you can combine errands, and drive safer, so that means when you get on the roads, try to avoid sudden stops or starts, which will help with your fuel efficiency.”

According to AAA, Rhode Island is seeing the largest increase over the past week, with drivers expecting to pay $4.24 a gallon, an increase of 65 cents compared to last week.