Rita Murphy Pomerleau, wife of Vermont icon Tony Pomerleau, dies at age 100

Burlington, VT real estate mogul and philanthropist Tony Pomerleau is shown here shortly before his death in February 2018. His wife of 71 years, Rita Murphy Pomerleau, has died at the age of 100 — the same age Tony Pomerleau was when he passed away.

The longtime wife of a Vermont icon has passed away. Rita Murphy Pomerleau has died at the age of 100, according to an obituary in the Burlington Free Press.

She was married for 71 years to Queen City real estate mogul and philanthropist Tony Pomerleau, who died in February 2018 — also at the age of 100. The obituary noted that the two met in their native Canada, where Rita worked as a registered nurse and Tony was the younger brother of one of her patients.

Rita Muprhy Pomerleau will be laid to rest during a private service on St. Patrick’s Day, this coming Wednesday.