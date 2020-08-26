RNC Night two with headline speakers Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo

First lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will headline the speakers on the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Melania won’t be the only member of Donald Trumps family to take the stage, Tiffany and Eric Trump will also be speaking tonight.

Night two’s main speakers will start around 8:30 p.m. ET. CNBC.com will livestream the convention.

C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will then show the full 2 and a half hours of the convention each night. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.