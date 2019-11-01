Road Closures for the City of South Burlington

According to South Burlington Police, many roads are now closed due to high water levels.

The following roads are closed:

Van Sicklen Road at the town line with Williston, Cheese Factory Road at the town line with Shelburne, and Kimball Ave at Marshall Ave near the Williston Town Line.

Police are asking all drivers to use caution on Williston Road between Kennedy Drive and Aviation Ave, due to high water levels. But they do say the road is currently passable.

And here is a full list of road closures according to Vtrans:

VT-100 Rochester near Quarry Hill

VT-105 between Berkshire and Richford

The intersection of VT-14 and US-5 in Coventry

VT-100 Eden at White Rd

VT-100 at the Lowell/Westfield Townline

VT-118 between Berkshire and Montgomery

VT-105 in Sheldon between VT-236 and VT-120

US-2 in Jonesville (Richmond) at Cochran Rd

VT-14 in Albany near the intersection of Water St

VT-36 near the Fairfield/Bakersfield town line

VT-244 in Thetford between VT-113 and Cross St VT-125 in Middlebury near the Ripton Townline