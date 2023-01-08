Lake Placid will have road closures at a magnitude not seen since the 1980 Olympics; and there are some areas you won’t be able to drive even if you have a parking pass. Those are Olympic Drive, Hayes Street, the lower half of Marcy Road where it intersects with Main Street, and the section of Main Street from Cummings Road to Parkside Drive in front of the Olympic center.

There are two portions of main street you’ll only be able to drive on if you have a parking pass; from Mirror Lake Drive to Cummings Road, and from Parkside Drive to the southern entrance of the Grand Adirondack Hotel.

Locals or visitors looking to park without a parking pass can park at the Lake Placid marina, Lake Placid golf course, or at the horse show grounds, where three shuttle services will be available. At the horse show grounds, the shuttles will run 24 hours a day, but at the marina and golf course, they’ll run from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The section of main street near the Grand Adirondack hotel will be open, one-way, between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. for delivery trucks and people with parking passes. At Whiteface Mountain, no parking will be allowed in the River lot, to avoid congestion at the Base Lodge.

One downtown business employee said they were worried about their ability to park at work, as more than 400 parking passes were approved, so there may be more passes than available spaces. A full map of the closures and answers to frequently asked questions can be found here: tinyurl.com/4ub8jna3.