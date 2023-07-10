Several Vermont roads are closed Monday morning due to flooding from heavy rains in the southern part of the state.

According to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, as of 5 a.m., traffic these roads had been

Jamaica – VT-30 at West Hill Road South

Killington – US-4 near the “Skyship” (Mission Farm Road). Detour VT-100 to VT-100A

Ludlow – VT-103 and VT-100 in and approaching the Village from all directions

Mt. Holly – VT-155 from Straight Road to VT-100

Roxbury Village – VT-12A underwater and debris preventing passage

Weston – VT-100 near Burton Hill Road just north of the Fire Station

Winhall – VT-30 near Stoney Hill Road

Woodstock – US-4 between Westerdale Rd to Knapp Dr.

West Bridgewater – US-4 to Farm and Wilderness Rd

On Sunday, Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency and activated the state Emergency Operations Center in Waterbury. The Center said 10 people were rescued from a flooded campsite in Windsor County.

In Windsor County, the Village of Weston is flooded. The Weston Emergency Management Team is urging people to stay home and off the roads. The Colonial House is taking those that need to evacuate the village on a case-by-case instance. The Village of Ludlow is also impacted by heavy flooding.