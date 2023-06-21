Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is President John F. Kennedy’s nephew. He visited South Burlington Wednesday night.

Kennedy believes he’s uniquely qualified to fight political polarization. He cites what his father, Robert F. Kennedy, was able to do on the very last day of his life during the 1968 Democratic primary campaign for president.

“He won the most urban state in our country, California, and he won the most rural state, South Dakota,” Kennedy said. “He was able to bring Blacks and Whites together in a real populist movement in this country, and he did that by just pledging to tell the truth, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

The South Burlington visit comes on the heels of a trip to St. Anselm College. Kennedy spoke Tuesday night just outside of Manchester, New Hampshire about the concept of peace through diplomacy.

“I’m not an apologist for Vladimir Putin,” Kennedy said. “Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine was illegal, and it’s brutal and it was unnecessary. The question I raise is: could we have averted it through negotiation? And we absolutely could have.”

Instagram blocked Kennedy’s account in February 2021. Officials with the social media platform said at the time that they blocked him for “repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines”. Instagram reinstated his account earlier this month.

In May of 2019 — before COVID-19 existed — several members of Kennedy’s family wrote an opinion piece in which they criticized his views regarding vaccines.

“My information was taken down not because it’s not true,” Kennedy said. “If there is misinformation that I’ve proposed, I would correct it if it’s pointed out to me. Nobody’s been able to do that. My information is branded misinformation because it departs from government orthodoxies.”

On Monday, YouTube removed a video of Kennedy being interviewed by podcast host Jordan Peterson. A spokesperson for YouTube said the interview violated their policy against vaccine misinformation. Kennedy says the decision amounts to censorship.

“Incorrect speech is protected by the Constitution,” he said. “It doesn’t matter — even if I said something that was incorrect. It shouldn’t be censored. There’s no time in history when you can look back and tell us that the people who were censoring free speech were the good guys.”

Kennedy was not campaigning in South Burlington, however. He’s spent most of his professional life as an environmental lawyer, particularly in working to help clean up contamination of the Hudson River. The Ethan Allen Institute, a conservative think tank, invited him for a speaking engagement about climate, markets and economic fairness.