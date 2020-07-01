Route 7 in Charlotte reopens after roll-over crash involving tractor-trailer

A two-vehicle crash on Route 7 in Charlotte led to minor injuries to one driver and a passenger, but shut down both lanes of the busy road for about 5 hours during morning drive time.

Vermont State Police say troopers from the Williston Barracks and officers from Shelburne responded at about 4 a.m. Wednesday to a report that a tractor-trailer had rolled over in a collision.

Troopers learned the driver of the truck, Juan Medina of Patterson, N.J., was driving north on Route 7 when he fell asleep. He then drifted off the right-hand shoulder, and in an attempt to return to the roadway, caused the truck to overturn and slide into a pickup truck heading south.

The driver of the pickup, Curtis Warren of Franklinton, La., and a passenger were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington to be treated for minor injuries.

The road was completely blocked by the tractor trailer on its side. Crews worked to remove the vehicles, and the roadway was re-opened at around 9:00 AM.

.