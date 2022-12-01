CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91 including robberies in Vermont & New Hampshire.

The FBI dubbed Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee, Massachusetts the “Route 91 bandit” for 13 bank robberies located in various cities and towns along I-91 in western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont. He was taken into custody Thursday without incident and charges were filed by the US Attorney’s office in Connecticut.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in CT, the FBI and state and local law enforcement have been investigating 14 robberies and one attempted robbery of banks and credit unions which were committed by what appears to be the same individual, that occurred between September 2021 and August 2022.

FBI

September 9, 2021, at approx. 10:21 a.m., Arrha Credit Union, 63 Park Ave., West Springfield, MA September 20, 2021, at approx. 11:50 a.m., American Eagle Credit Union 201 Elm St., Enfield, CT October 4, 2021, at approx.4:50 p.m., People’s United Bank, 479 Canal Street, Brattleboro, VT October 15, 2021, at approx. 10:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 2 North Road, East Windsor, CT October 22, 2021, at approx. 11:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 637 Main Street, Somers, CT November 5, 2021, at approx. 3:18 p.m., Workers Credit Union, 107 Tower Road, Athol, MA November 19, 2021, at approx. 4:42 p.m., Liberty Bank, 27 Dale Road, Avon, CT November 20, 2021, at approx. 8:46 a.m., Savings Bank of Walpole, 400 West Street, Keene, NH December 16, 2021, at approx. 11:48 a.m., Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 176 Avenue A, Montague, MA January 6, 2022, at approx. 10:50 a.m., Keystone Bank, 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, CT January 27, 2022, at approx. 5:52 p.m., Franklin First Federal Credit Union, 57 Newton Street, Greenfield, MA May 26, 2022 June 3, 2022

