Royalton man arrested after deadly shooting

Police have arrested a Royalton man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital.

Vermont State Police say Francis Phelps, 29, of Royalton, was arrested Tuesday. He faces charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon.

Investigators say George Sun, 41, was found dead outside a Royalton home on Monday. Another man, Dakota Fielder, 26, was also found shot but survived. He was listed in fair condition on Wednesday at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Police say Sun and Fielder were involved in a dispute with Phelps and another man. Allegedly when Sun and Fielder went to the home where Phelps’ was on Route 14, he shot the men.

Investigators say the second man who was with Phelps is not currently facing any charges.