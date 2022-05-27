Burlington, VT — After being canceled for the past two years, the second-largest marathon in New England is back. Thousands of marathon runners are gearing up for race day on Sunday for the first Vermont City Marathon since the start of the pandemic.

The course will take runners from Waterfront Park through the North and South Ends of Burlington, and feature views of Lake Champlain, the White Mountains, and the Adirondacks as the backdrop.

Several runners have already expressed their excitement forabout the big event. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” said Shannon Kelly, a runner who recently moved from Missouri. “Just being out there with my family, doing a group event, all of us doing something together that’s oriented towards fitness and participation in a great sport.”

Two runners, Courtney Howard and Morgan Griffith have run 12 marathons together. “I look forward to it every year. I hope we could do it forevermore. I think it’s just a good thing to look forward to for the year and so we are excited everything is back to normal.”

Packet pickup is available through Saturday at the DoubleTree in South Burlington. Run Vermont warns runners that they cannot pick up their bibs on race day.

Drivers should expect to see roads closed in Burlington, including some parts of the bike path.