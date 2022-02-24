The Russia-Ukraine crisis could send gas prices soaring as oil prices are already reaching levels not seen in years. The head of Vermont’s Fuel Dealer Association says they are seeing about a $10 increase for a barrel of oil, as prices have gone from $90 to $100. That price jump equates to 25 cents more per gallon at the pump.

UVM finance professor Andrey Ukhov was born in Odessa, Ukraine, and says the conflict there hits home. “Ukraine is the closest neighbor of Russia that decided to move its future toward the Western world. The Russian people can wake up and say we also want to move closer to the West and that threatens his power structure.”

Ukhov sees the impact on oil and gas, as the conflict could lead to sanctions that limit Russian oil exports. “Supply in the short-term declines and markets will respond with higher prices, but that may be the price we need to pay to send a message to the world that conflict is not the way to resolve difficulties.”

Matt Cota, the Executive Director of Vermont Fuel Dealers Association says it has a ripple effect. “Even though we don’t have any Russian oil in Vermont or New England, it does impact pricing. And as we see the price of crude oil go up, that’s the price refiners have to pay, and as a result, that eventually ends up downstream.”

One Burlington business is feeling that effect already. Charlie Handy, co-owner of Handy’s Service Center said, “We can’t even raise our prices to keep up with it, every day the prices go up.” Handy says he used to pay $90 for 6 gallons of fully synthetic 5W-30 motor oil but just recently, it has cost him more than double that, leaving business owners like him no other option but to pass that cost to consumers.

“It’s a real drain on the economy and it’s harmful to those that need gasoline,” said Cota. “They need diesel fuel, and they need heating fuel in this cold, rural state of Vermont.”

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Vermont is $3.60 and in New York’s North Country, gas prices are pushing $3.80 a gallon in some places.