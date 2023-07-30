A Rutland man will spend more than five years in prison after being convicted of bank robbery.

The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office says James Thurston, 34, has been sentenced to 67 months behind bars. He’ll also have to complete three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Prosecutors say a man in a mask and a hooded sweatshirt walked up to a teller window at the TD Bank branch in Rutland City last October. The suspect claimed to have a gun and demanded cash before a teller gave him $500. Surveillance video reportedly allowed investigators to identify Thurston as the thief.