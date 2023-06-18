RUTLAND, VT – The Pride community in Rutland came together to celebrate the city’s first-ever Pride Festival, defying the rainy weather.

Amy Leigh Celestial, a board member of the Rutland County Pride Center, expressed enthusiasm despite the rain, stating, “The rain has not stopped us. It’s a giant party on Center Street.” Moonshine Shorey, Co-Chair of the Rutland County Festival, highlighted the significance of the rain, saying, “Even the rain brings out rainbow.”

Todd Walker, Co-President and Founder of Rutland County Pride, shared his motto, stating, “Love is love.” Sarah McGee, President of Pride Young Artists, delivered an empowering message, reminding individuals that they are not alone: “Your story has yet to be written. And you have family and friends out there who will write it with you.”

The festival featured an eye-catching display of rainbow balloons, organized by Sean Hanratty, a Balloon Chain Creator from Brooklyn. Hanratty explained, “It brings joy. People really enjoy it. You can hold onto it on each end… Something about balloons makes people happy.” The 240-foot-long balloon chain carried a powerful message of visibility and awareness.

Corlei Daub, a 14-year-old performer, took the stage and shared her support for all people, expressing her enjoyment of singing. Daub’s performance was met with applause from the crowd.

The festival also showcased a variety of performers, including drag performers and the Pride Young Artists. Dancing could be seen throughout the day on the streets of Rutland. Sarah McGee, President of Pride Young Artists, expressed her excitement, stating, “To perform live at an event like this is so thrilling for my artists.” The Pride Young Artists emphasized the importance of community support and their commitment to reciprocate that support.

Reflecting on the progress made by the city, Bethadone Clinique, a drag performer and long-time Rutland resident, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be authentic within a community that had been lacking LGBTQ+ representation. Moonshine Shorey, Co-Chair of the Rutland County Festival, shared her astonishment, saying, “I was born here in Rutland, and never in a million years would I think there would ever be an event like this here.” Todd Walker, Co-President and Founder of Rutland County Pride, acknowledged the challenges he faced when coming out decades ago and stressed the importance of being there for one another and listening to the younger generation.

Attendees of the festival had a powerful message to share with the world: anyone can perform, anyone can act, and anyone can be themselves. They encouraged others to embrace their true selves and find the freedom to express their individuality.

Amy Leigh Celestial of the Rutland County Pride Center commented on the outpouring of love during the event, stating, “Growing up, there wasn’t a lot of this going on, and to see the outpouring of love that we’ve seen today, it’s great to see it.” Bethadone Clinique added, “It’s all about living your true self and coming out here and being who you are, not worrying about being different. Having that space where you can truly be different and living out loud is invaluable.”