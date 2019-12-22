Rutland City PD investigating explosion at apartment building

Officers with the Rutland City Police are looking for whoever may have set off an explosive device late Friday night just outside an apartment building. It happened at 121 Park Avenue just before midnight.

One of the units in that building sustained some exterior damage, but no one was hurt. Two people were inside that apartment at the time. Investigators say the explosive device, whatever it was, detonated on a sidewalk just outside a window.

The Rutland City Police are asking you to call them at (802) 773-1816 if you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at about that time.