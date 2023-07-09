RUTLAND, VT – The community of Rutland is in mourning following the tragic loss of 19-year-old Jessica Eboghausen, a police officer who was killed in the line of duty on Friday afternoon. As Rutland residents try to make sense of the heartbreaking incident, they have come together to honor her memory.

On Saturday, community members paid tribute to Officer Eboghausen by leaving flowers throughout the day on a Rutland police car. The gesture served as a poignant reminder of the impact she had on those around her.

Jessica Eboghausen, who recently graduated from Rutland High School and played varsity field hockey, is remembered as an exceptional individual. Savannah Ross, a former field hockey teammate at Rutland High School, spoke highly of her, saying, “Jess was an amazing person; she always had a smile on her face. I love scrimmaging against her. She was like a second coach.”

Ross, who looked up to Eboghausen as a role model, shared her admiration for her teammate. “Always be kind, always have a smile on your face no matter what you’re going through, always push through. She got a concussion once and wanted to be on that field, and she couldn’t obviously. It’s amazing how good she was and how amazing of a person she was. It’s heartbreaking.”

Not only did Eboghausen inspire her field hockey teammates, but also those in her community, Eboghausen also aspired to become a police officer in her hometown starting at nine years old. Her dream resonated with nine year-old Linden Slivka, who also dreams of joining the police force. Linden’s father, Colton Slivka, expressed their family’s support, saying, “He looks up to police officers and he wants to be one himself. So we just thought it was a really tragic event, and we thought we’d pay our respects. It gives kids like him something to look up to.”

Jessica Eboghausen had recently completed an internship with the police force and was hired in May. She was scheduled to begin field training in August, showing her dedication to serving her community.

This loss marks the first time a Vermont officer has fallen in the line of duty in nearly 20 years, leaving both Rutland Police and the Vermont State Police in disbelief. The flag at Aldous Funeral Home now stands at half-mast to honor Officer Eboghausen.

The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

A candlelit vigil will be held on Sunday evening at the Rutland City Police Station, offering an opportunity for the community to come together and remember the life and service of Officer Jessica Eboghausen.