Rutland gives Allaire a third term as mayor; incumbent defeats six challengers

Rutland Mayor David Allaire won a third, two-year term, finishing ahead of six challengers, the largest field in city history.

Allaire said he ran on his record, which carried him through. In a social media post, Allaire said he was humbled by re-election.

During the campaign, Allaire — who temporarily stepped down earlier this year as he spent several weeks recovering from surgery for esophageal cancer — touted the completion of the Center Street Marketplace Park project and a public swimming pool renovation under his tenure. He also ran on his proposal and voter adoption of a $5 million paving bond and the city’s purchase of the former College of St. Joseph athletic center, which is now the Rutland Recreation Community Center.

Allaire said during the campaign that a priority in the next two years would be to focus on vacant downtown storefronts and work on new development strategies for Rutland and the region.