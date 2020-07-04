Rutland man arraigned on sexual assault charge & more

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. – A Vermont man is facing several charges to include aggravated sexual assault, following an investigation that dates back to May.

Joshua A. Chandler, 25, was arrested and arraigned Thursday.

Police say Chandler sexually assaulted someone known to him, and threatened that individual with a dangerous weapon on numerous occasions.

Investigators say a search warrant was executed, and a taser was found in Chandler’s vehicle.

If you have any information about this case, call Rutland City Police at (802) 773-1820.