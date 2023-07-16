A Rutland man is behind bars at Marble Valley Regional Correctional without bail for allegedly threatening two people in the Town of Rutland with a gun.

Vermont State Police accuse Kenneth Dupuy, 31, of using a gun to threaten an employee and a customer at Mama T’s Country Kitchen on Route 4. This reportedly happened shortly before 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say Dupuy made the threats after a clerk wouldn’t allow him to buy a cigar wrap. He was arrested on Nickwackett Street in Rutland City a few minutes later.

Dupuy is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He’s due in court in Rutland City on Monday afternoon.