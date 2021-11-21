Rutland man arrested in connection with convenience store armed robbery

A Rutland man will be in court Monday afternoon in connection with a reported armed robbery in the Town of Rutland.

Vermont State Police said it took place shortly before 11:00 p.m. Saturday at the Sandri Sunono gas station and convenience store on Route 7. No one was hurt, and the suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Law enforcement identified Tyler Edwards, 31, as the suspect shortly afterward and arrested him on a charge of assault and robbery. There’s no indication of what kind of weapon he’s accused of carrying during the incident.