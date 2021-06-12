Rutland man dead after head-on crash in Mt. Holly

Vermont State Police want to know what led up to a deadly crash on Route 103 in Mount Holly.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, but it’s just coming to light over the weekend. Investigators say Matthew Gibbud, 28, of Rutland was driving north in a sport utility vehicle when he crossed the center line and hit a southbound pickup truck head-on.

Gibbud died at the scene before first responders arrived. The pickup truck driver was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers from the Rutland barracks were still investigating the crash Saturday night. They’re asking you to call them at (802)773-9101 if you know anything more.