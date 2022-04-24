The lawyer for a Rutland teenager charged with manslaughter as an adult is trying to get the case moved to family court, according to the Times Argus.

Kahliq Richardson, 19, was 18 last April when his best friend was shot and killed inside a motel room. Jonah Pandiani, 19, died before help arrived; Richardson is accused of pulling the trigger.

A lawyer for Richardson has asked a judge to grant his client youthful offender status and move any future proceedings in the case to family court, where they would be closed to the public. The judge expects to have a written ruling on the request sometime this coming week.