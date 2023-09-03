Rutland City Police and Vermont State Police are looking for suspects in connection with a deadly shooting.

Officers were told on Saturday that a fight was in progress in an apartment at 50 Cherry Street. When they arrived, they found Santonieo Miller, 35, of Albany, New York dead inside the apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.

There was initially no indication of precisely when the incident took place. However, authorities said during a Sunday evening telephone call that they responded shortly before 4:00 Saturday afternoon. Investigators believe that the shooting was an isolated incident and that there’s no ongoing safety risk to the public.

The Rutland City Police Department Bureau is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (802) 773-5894.