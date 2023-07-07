Rutland, VT – The Rutland City police officer who was killed in a crash Friday has been identified as 19-year-old Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen was just hired by the department on May 23rd. She was slated to begin field training this August. She was among the officers responding to a police pursuit when the accident happened.

Police say an early investigation shows that 20-Year-old Tate Rheaume was attempting a break-in at a building on East Washington Street.

As police arrived on the scene, officers say Rheaume fled in a truck. A two-mile pursuit ended when Rheaume’s truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a police cruiser driven by Officer Ebbighausen on Woodstock Avenue.

Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy.

The two other officers in the vehicle with Ebbighausen are receiving care at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The driver of the pickup, Tate Rheaume, has also been hospitalized. All are expected to recover from their injuries.

Ebbinghausen is the first Vermont law enforcement officer killed in a crash in the line of duty in more than 20 years.

This investigation is still in its early stages. We will provide you with further updates as soon as we receive them.

Anyone with photos or videos of the crash is being asked to contact police.