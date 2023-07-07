Rutland, VT – An on-duty Rutland City Police officer died on Friday after a fatal crash on Woodstock Avenue in Rutland at around 3 p.m.

Woodstock Avenue, from North Main Street and Stratton Street in Rutland City, is closed on Friday as of 3:35 p.m.

The name of the deceased Rutland City officer will be released as the investigation continues.

Delays should be expected in the area, and it is suggested to take alternate routes at the time.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.